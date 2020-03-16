French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday suspended all the sporting activities until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ligue 1 has already been put on hold as has the Champions League since last week due to the deadly spread of COVID-19.

“Sporting activities for all our professional clubs will remain provisionally suspended for a period starting tomorrow March 16 until an undetermined date,” the Ligue 1 champions said.

Elsewhere in the country, PSG’s fellow Ligue 1 club Ligue 1 side Nice have also suspended all their sporting activities and closed the training facility. Earlier on Sunday, Lyon defended French President Jean-Michel Aulas’ suggestion of wiping out the 2019-20 season of France’s top flight.

Last week on Friday, the LFP, which runs the elite Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, had announced the suspension of the French football season until further notice.

In a statement, the league said it had taken a “unanimous” decision to stop playing with immediate effect, having previously said games would continue to be played behind closed doors until mid-April.

The deadly virus, which has killed over 6,500 and affected more than 1,69,000, has forced almost every sporting event to be either postponed or played behind the closed doors. Along with the Ligue 1, the other top four football leagues in Europe – Premier League in England, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy and Bundesliga in Germany – have also been suspended.

The UEFA last week postponed all the Champions League and Europa League games that were scheduled to be played on March 17 and 18 till further notice.

(With inputs from AFP via PTI)