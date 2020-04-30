French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to be declared the Ligue 1 champions of the 2019-20 season after the French government banned all sporting activities in the country until September due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to French daily L’Equipe, the league has recommended that the results of the season be as per the current standings which would mean that PSG would win their seventh title in the last eight years while second-placed Olympique Marseille and third-place Stade Rennais would be in next season’s Champions League.

Before the competition was suspended, PSG stood 12 points clear at the top with 68 points from 27 games. Marseille, Rennes, and Lille held the subsequent positions with 56, 50 and 49 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated to Ligue 2 while Lorien and Lend will be promoted to Ligue 1.

Earlier this week, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the country’s national assembly, while addressing plans to ease the lockdown in France that had been put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, that “the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume” before September.

“It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports,” he said.

European football governing body UEFA has given a May 25 deadline to national football associations to provide plans of restarting their respective leagues.