“Proud of the way we batted,” DC Assistant Coach Pravin Amre

Proud of the way we batted” said Delhi Capitals assistant Coach Pravin Amre after his team suffered a 29-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their fifth match of the IPL at Wankhede Stadium.

The home side posted a huge total of 234/5 but Tristan Stubbs’ fiery unbeaten knock of 71 runs in 25 balls went in vain as the Delhi Capitals were restricted to 205/8.

Accepting the defeat , Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Pravin Amre opined, “In this format, it’s always those last five overs that are critical. The whole idea was to keep them under 200, but You have to give credit to Romario Shepherd for the way he batted.”

Advertisement

He lavished praise on his batsmen saying “it was overall a good entertaining game. I’m proud of the way we batted. I think till 19th over, our scores were the same around 201,” he said.

Having lost four of the five matches so far, Amre said, “We have to start well in this particular tournament, but injuries have impacted us.”

” In the first game, Ishant could bowl only two overs, then Mukesh got injured. Kuldeep hasn’t played the last three games, Marsh is injured, so all these are key players and it has impacted overall.”

About the approach ahead, the 55-year-old said, “Well, the beauty of this game and IPL is, any team can beat anyone. One biggest plus is we beat CSK, and we have that credential.”

“In IPL you have to click in all the departments. We have to work on our bowling, it has to fire, then only we can win back-to-back matches,” he added.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next match of IPL at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.