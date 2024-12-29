‘Promote him in the order’: Shastri wants Nitish Reddy included in the top six

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has called for Nitish Kumar Reddy to be promoted up the batting order following his sensational maiden Test century in the ongoing fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reddy’s unbeaten 105 off 176 balls, laced with ten fours and a six, showcased his temperament and skill under pressure, making him India’s leading run-scorer in the series with 284 runs at an impressive average of 71.

Speaking on Star Sports, Shastri emphasised the need for Reddy to bat higher in the lineup to improve the team’s balance and allow India to field five bowlers.

Advertisement

“I feel that the way he’s batted, this is the last time he will bat at 7. To get the balance of the side, you need him to go higher up the order, either 5 or 6 and then you have the opportunity of playing 5 bowlers to take the 20 wickets, and he’s given that kind of confidence to the selectors and the team management and the captain,” Shastri said on Star Sports

Advertisement

Shastri further elaborated on the potential benefits of the change: “Reddy is fully capable of batting in the top six. Then it changes the whole balance of the game. You go to Sydney with him batting in the top six, and you’re playing five bowlers,” he added.

Reddy’s performances have been a rare positive for India in an otherwise challenging Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With one century and consistent contributions across his six innings, Reddy has emerged as a reliable all-rounder capable of rescuing India in precarious situations.

His innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) not only saved India from the follow-on but also demonstrated his ability to adapt to different conditions and bowling attacks. This adaptability has earned him the trust of the team management and selectors, positioning him as a key player in India’s future plans.

With the series standing at 1-1, India must win the final two Tests to secure a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. Shastri believes that playing five specialist bowlers could be the key to achieving this goal, and Reddy’s promotion in the batting order would allow India to maintain depth while strengthening their bowling attack.