Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of match fee for breaching Code of Conduct

Prithvi Shaw of the Delhi Capitals has been reprimanded and fined 25% of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shaw admitted to the offence despite scoring only 5 runs during Delhi’s run chase.

“Mr. Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the IPL said in a statement. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

Notably, Level 1 offences involve gestures toward umpires or opponents.

K.L Rahul (77 off 51), Deepak Hooda (52 off 34), and a sensational bowling effort by left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan (4/16) led Lucknow to a thrilling six-run win over Delhi in the 45th match of the IPL 2022. With the win, LSG moved up to second place on the points table with 14 points, while DC dropped to sixth place with 8 points.

(Inputs from IANS)