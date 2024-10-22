Prithvi Shaw dropped from Mumbai squad on disciplinary grounds

Team India discard Prithvi Shaw has reportedly been dropped from the Mumbai squad for their third round Ranji Trophy match against Tripura in Agartala due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

While Mumbai didn’t post any official reason behind Shaw’s snub, the team management and selectors were reportedly not happy with the 24-year-old’s approach, including not taking nets practice and being overweight.

According to multiple reports, Shaw, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India, has been asked to follow two weeks of a fitness programme prepared by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) trainers.

Reacting to the development, the right-handed opening batter stated on social media that he was taking a break. In the first two matches of the ongoing Ranji season, Shaw has returned with scores of 7, 12 vs Baroda and then 1, 39 not out against Maharashtra.

Shaw missed Mumbai’s conditioning camp in Bengaluru in July, when he was playing for Northamptonshire as well as the Buchi Babu Trophy in Chennai, even as he started the domestic season with a 76 against Rest of India in the second innings of the Irani Trophy.

The Mumbai selectors have named 29-year-old left-hand opening batter Akhil Herwadkar as Shaw’s replacement. Besides Shaw, India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been rested from the Mumbai squad. Suryakumar scored seven in his only outing during their nine-wicket win over Maharashtra.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias.