Premier League: Win for Arsenal against Man City would be a huge boost in title race, says Arteta

Manchester City and Arsenal have certainly brought out the best in each other as the former bested Arsenal in two consecutive seasons to win the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta believes the clash on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium would be a big boost for his side in the landscape of the title race.

Although Arsenal are still chasing their first league title since 2003-04, the situation heavily varies this season as they find themselves behind Liverpool, not Manchester City. The Gunners will be hoping to register their second consecutive home win against the Cityzens in hopes of building a winning run.

“It would be a big boost for us. Winning big matches is always something special. Every time we play a big match against one of our big rivals it brings something extra – the confidence, the emotion, the fact that they are there and continue to win – for that we want to achieve,” said Arteta in a press conference.

The last time these two sides met was in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season. Despite the Gunners having taken an early lead, Leandro Trossard’s red card put the North London side on the back foot. Arsenal proceeded to defend with everything they had but their efforts were undone by a 99th minute equaliser.

A moment of controversy followed the game when Man City striker Erling Haaland was seen telling the Arsenal manager to ‘stay humble.’ Arteta was asked if there was any unfinished business between the two teams heading into the game. “The business is to be better than them. That’s it. The only thing I review is what happened during that match, how competitive it gets is normal when two big teams want to win the game. Nothing else from that side,” he said.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola have always been seen as close friends but having gone the distance in the past few seasons, many wonder whether there is any love lost between the two Spaniards. Both managers remained adamant that whatever happens on the pitch stays on the pitch.

“If it had we wouldn’t have been on the phone talking to each other and messaging each other and deserving and willing to have the best. It wouldn’t happen,” added Arteta.

“Exceptional. With him and his family, exceptional. Of course not in touch now, he has his business and I have mine and other games, but the respect we have is always there,” said Pep in the press