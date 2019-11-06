Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son’s red card for his tackle that caused ankle injury to Andre Gomes during the Sunday’s match between Spurs and Everton, has been overturned by the Football Association (FA) following an appeal by Spurs.

Notably, 26-year-old Gomes picked up the injury when he was tackled from behind by Son in the 77th minute of the game. He had an awkward fall which aggravated his injury. The injury led to an anguished reaction from players and fans who were in close vicinity to the occurring.

The tackle led to the Everton midfielder’s horrific ankle injury. Earlier, referee Martin Atkinson showed Son a yellow card but later he changed it to red. However, FA upheld the claim of wrongful dismissal.

Former Everton winger Pat Nevin, who was the analyst for BBC Radio 5 Live at Goodison Park on Sunday, described the tackle incident as “horrible”.

“Players looked devastated and there was utter confusion – players with their heads in their hands,” Former Everton winger Pat Nevin said while analysing the game for BBC Radio 5.

“Son was distraught before he was sent off, and Serge Aurier couldn’t watch and was praying.

“Gomes was led straight to the corner to the ambulance to take him to hospital,” he confirmed.

The dull atmosphere in and around the stadium after the incident came alive when Cenk Tosun netted home a late equaliser following a 63rd-minute goal from Tottenham Hotspur’s Alli and the match ended a scoreline of 1-1.