Burnley FC on Wednesday handed a shocking 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League tie at Old Trafford.

Despite having 73% of the ball possession, Man United had to face an unexpected defeat as they struggled to defend Burnley’s free-kick opportunities in the first half and had some bad luck on the field.

Chris Wood drew the first blood for the visitors in the 39th minute. Defender Ben Mee headed a ball to Wood and the Kiwi scored on a left-footed volley past United goalkeeper David de Gea.

However, the hosts also got some good opportunities to edit the scorecard before the first half, but they were unlucky enough to go to the break trailing by a goal.

In the second half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men desperately started looking for an equaliser but the reverse happened as Burnley doubled their lead. A remarkable strike by Jay Rodriguez in the 56th minute took the guests all over United. Rodriguez received a ball on the edge of the area, dribbled into the area and sent a left-footed blast into the top corner of the goal past De Gea.

Post the win, Burnley, with 30 points, climbed to number 13 in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Solskjaer’s men, with 34 points, are still in fifth place but could fall to sixth if the Wolves are able to pull out a win or draw at home against undefeated first-place Liverpool on Thursday.