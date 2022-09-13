Premier League: two other weekend matches postponed

Three games between Liverpool and Chelsea, Manchester United and Leeds, and Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace that were scheduled to take place this weekend have been postponed, the Premier League announced on Monday. This is because of activities surrounding the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

After a season-long hiatus in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, the Premier League games will resume this weekend.

Three games have been postponed owing to activities related to the Queen’s burial, leaving seven of the ten games this weekend to be played.

Two Premier League games will also have modified kickoff times.

“Games postponed on Sunday (Sep 18) are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match versus Leeds United,” the Premier League said in a statement on Monday.

The match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Crystal Palace FC, scheduled for Saturday, September 17, at 3 p.m., has also been postponed.

Additionally the premier league said, “Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures”

Furthermore, the PL also said, “The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.”

At Premier League venues, the Queen will be honoured for the games played during the time of national mourning.

(inputs from IANS)