The English Premier League on Wednesday reported another COVID-19 positive case after conducting its latest round of testing on Monday and Tuesday on 1,213 players and staff, informed the league in an official statement.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive,” the league said.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing,” it added.

Meanwhile, in the previous round of tests, which were conducted on June 4 and June 5, samples from 1,195 players and staff were collected and all of them had returned negative.

Previous test results

Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.

Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.

Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.

Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government in the last week of May gave the Premier League the approval to resume the 2019-20 season on June 17 but asserted that all the health guidelines and social distancing measures be strongly adhered to.

The revised list of fixtures was released earlier this week that will see Aston Villa and Sheffield United taking on each other in the first Premier League match after the COVID-19 lockdown on June 17. Later in the day, Manchester City and Arsenal will also face each other.

As a result of the need to maintain social distancing and stage the matches at empty stadiums, the legaue will use fake crowd noise to give the fans watching on TV or streaming online an entertaining experience when England’s top-flight football returns to empty stadiums after a suspension of more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sounds to be used have been provided by EA Sports which they have been using on different versions of FIFA and other football-related video games.