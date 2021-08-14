Premier League: Manchester United romp to victory in opening round

Former champions Manchester United and Chelsea started their Premier League campaigns on a winning note, beating Leeds United and Crystal Palace with ease on Saturday.

Manchester United rode on a hat-trick by midfielder Bruno Fernandes and a goal apiece by Mason Greenwood and Fred as they romped to a 5-1 win. English defender Luke Ayling scored the lone consolation for Leeds, who were promoted to the Premier League last season and had finished in the top half of the table in their first season in England’s top flight since the 2003-04 season.

But on Saturday, Leeds found Manchester United too hot to handle and could not stop the Red Devils from registering a big win at home.

Portuguese midfielder Fernandes opened the scoring in the 30th minute and added two more goals in the 54th and 60th minute to complete a well-deserved hat-trick.

Manchester’s French midfielder Paul Pogba had a great match as he made four assists.

Chelsea too had it easy as they defeated Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso (27), Christian Pulisic (40), and Trevoh Chalobah (54) scored for the Blues as they started their campaign with a comprehensive win.

In other matches on Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion overcame Burnley 2-1, Everton beat Southampton 3-1, Leicester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 and Watford prevailed over Aston Villa 3-2.

Earlier on Friday night, Arsenal started their campaign on a disappointing note as they lost 2-0 to Brentford with Sergi Canos (22) and Christian Norgaard (73) scoring for the winners.