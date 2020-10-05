Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted there were “a lot of wrongs“ in their humiliating defeat of 6-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Of course there are a lot of wrongs there today. Maybe it’s the preparation that we’ve given them, it’s all sorts. We need to look at everything and as a coaching staff, we’ve got loads of time to do that now,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

United were embarrassed by Tottenham Hotspur to hand them their biggest defeat since 2011. Also, the Red Devils have now lost their opening two home matches for the first time since 1986 as Solskjaer labelled the misery as “alarming”.

“Well of course when we get the start we did, you think, ‘Yeah, we’ve got the game where we want it.’ And then you make a few bad decisions and you’re suddenly two or three-one down. Of course it’s alarming. It’s nowhere near good enough. I hold my hand up. It’s my decision to pick the team I did and we, us as a squad, that’s not good enough for Man United,” Solskjaer said.

“It’s nowhere near good enough. And when you have a defeat like this, which has happened at the club before, you’ve just got to look yourself in the mirror. They’re lucky now, the boys, or I don’t know if it is lucky, but they’re going away on international duty some of them and for the ones who are staying here, we’ve got a good [amount of] time to work.

“But we don’t [all] see each other for ten days and that’s hard now because we need to batten down the hatches and get together because that wasn’t anywhere near good enough as a squad or a team,” he added.

In what can easily be termed as Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s avenge against his former employers, Spurs inflicted a huge blow to United boss Solskjaer’s own job security. Mourinho was replaced by Solskjaer at Old Trafford in the middle of the season in 2018.