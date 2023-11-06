Premier League: Liverpool draw away at Luton after Luis Diaz scores injury-time equaliser

Luis Diaz scored an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool denied Luton Town a first home win in the Premier League.

Tahith Chong’s 80th-minute goal had Luton on course for a historic victory but substitute Diaz scored deep into injury time to give Liverpool a 1-1 draw.

The Colombian stepped off the bench and headed in Harvey Elliott’s cross in the 95th minute to earn the Reds a point at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Diaz’s goal was Liverpool’s 24th and final shot of a fantastic match, with Darwin Nunez accounting for nine of Liverpool’s attempts, the most by any player in a match this season, and somehow missing a big chance from just three yards out.