Premier League have confirmed that in their third round of test, four have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The test which was taken on May 25 and 26 saw three clubs becoming the victim of the virus.

“The Premier League can today (Wednesday) confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs,” said the top-flight English league in a statement on their official website.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,” it added.

The total tally of positive cases in the league has now moved to 12 as eight were already found to have contracted the virus during the first two rounds of tests.

“Previously, between 19-22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs. Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs,” said Premier League.

“For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing,” it added.

The players returned to individual and small group training last week as officials continue to target mid-June as a possible return date for resumption of matches.