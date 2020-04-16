The English Premier League clubs are likely to put June 30 as the deadline to decide if the 2019-20 season would continue or be scrapped amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought all forms of professional football into a standstill in the United Kingdom and in most parts of Europe.

According to a report by BBC, accessed via IANS, the clubs are mulling such a decision as June 30 marks the end and beginning of several player contracts and sponsorship deals.

For example, players like Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will have their contracts end on June 30. Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool, Watford and Newcastle Untied are due to change their official kit manufacturers from the day.

Meanwhile, the Premier League have extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.” the Premier League had said in an official statement.

The earlier suspension was dated till April 30 and the officials were hoping to resume the season by the first week of May. But with the United Kingdom under a three-week lockdown, it looked highly unlikely.

The latest development has come without a date and it has been said that restart date is being reviewed, with all the stakeholders, by keeping a close track of how the COVID-19 situation develops in the country.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution,” the league said.

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition,” it added.