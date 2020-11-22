Chelsea climbed to the top of the Premier League standings for the first time in more than two years with a commendable 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

However, their stay was brief as Tottenham Hotspur dethroned them at the end of the day with a similar result against Manchester City.

Taking to the field for the first Premier League match after the international break, Chelsea looked a well-oiled machine which can go on for the title challenge in their first season after setting up a new team.

Frank Lampard’s men had gone up thanks to Federico Fernandez’s first half own goal in just the 10th minute. Tammy Abraham’s strike in 65th minute extended the lead for the Blues at the St. James Park.

However, Chelsea would feel disappointed to not win the game with the margin of four goals at least.

Heavyweight signing Timo Werner, who has been in a brilliant goal-scoring form, missed some genuine chances. But his assist to Abraham for the second goal showed his value even on patchy day.

What was more satisfying for Lampard’s Londoners was the fifth cleansheets in their last six games. The defence, that had become a major concern last season, looks settled now, although Thiago Silva missed the game yesterday.

Chelsea moved above Leicester on goal difference with third successive league victory. They haven’t lost in their last six Premier League encounters and are unbeaten in nine matches across competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that his team played into the hands of Tottenham Hotspur as Jose Mourinho’s men took out three points with a defensive masterclass.

Thanks to goals on counter-attack from Son Heung-Min and Giovani Lo Celso, the Spurs climbed up to the top of the table and showed why they might be a title-challenging force this season.

With just four shots in comparison to City’s 22 and 318 passes to their opponents’ 599, Tottenham on Saturday pulled out a victory that should remain a masterclass in defence for ages.

The defeat for Manchester City saw them going down to 11th and eight points adrift of the top spot. Guardiola’s men have so far won just three out of their eight league matches so far.

Even though Spurs can be dislodged from the pinnacle of the standing by Leicester, if they manage to beat Arsenal on Sunday, the Londoners will have the chance to go back top when they face Chelsea in the Derby next week.

In another match of day, Manchester United won three points riding on penalty again. As usual, Bruno Fernandes was on the scoresheet from the 12-yard spot to take his team to the ninth spot with 13 points.