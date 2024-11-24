Premier League 2024-25: Jackson, Fernandez help Chelsea win 2-1 at Leicester City

Chelsea secured a dominant 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium here on Saturday, with goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez ensuring the Blues maintained their strong Premier League form.

Jackson opened the scoring in the 15th minute, taking advantage of some poor defending by Leicester. After pressuring Wout Faes, Jackson stole the ball and coolly finished with the outside of his foot past goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. Chelsea dominated possession early on, though they had a few near-misses, including a goal from Noni Madueke that was ruled out for offside and another blocked by a teammate.

“After the international break, it is a bit harder. Some players only came back yesterday. We played well and we won the game which is the most important thing. The job is done. We have the three points. We like this pressure, we play for this and to finish at the top. We try to win every game to stay high. It felt great to come back here, two incredible years here,” said defender Fofana post-game.

In the second half, Chelsea doubled their lead. Jackson’s header from a Marc Cucurella cross was saved, but Fernandez was quick to pounce on the rebound, calmly nodding the ball into an empty net. Leicester struggled to break down Chelsea’s defense, with the Blues controlling the game through midfield, especially with Moisés Caicedo and Fernandez in charge.

Leicester had a late consolation goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Jordan Ayew converted a penalty awarded for a foul on Bobby De Cordova-Reid. However, by that point, Chelsea had already sealed the win.

Chelsea’s strong performance sees them remain third in the Premier League, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference. The Blues were solid throughout, with Jackson’s clinical finishing and Fernandez’s alertness securing the victory, despite Leicester’s brief moments of pressure.