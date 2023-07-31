As only a few months are left for the ICC ODI World Cup which is going to kick itself in India on 5th October, the home nation has started preparing their World Cup preparation more tactically and strategically in the form of ODI tours. The team has an abundance of talent but contains only a limited spot of 11 players out of which the majority of the spots are already booked due to the first choice priority of BCCI selectors and team management staff. The remaining spots which are vacant bids more than two players in every situation. But the most vulnerable or experimental area which is currently highlighted in the big picture, is of the batting slot.

The current away series of India’s tour to the West Indies have started raising various questions in the minds of the spectators after the unique batting order that team India has started placing out. The first ODI gave the Indian audience some unique batting orders like the Shubhman – Kishan opening pair, Shardul Thakur at No.6 and Rohit Sharma coming out at No. 7. Many people related the incident to the 2011, ODI World Cup as it was the last time Rohit came out to bat at No.7 and thus showed sign of a good luck. Later the match was won by India as the team chased a very minute target of 115 but this win overpowered the team too much which later led them to a low score of 181 in the Caribbean soil and lost the second ODI. This stumbling of wickets by West Indies bowlers of the Indian batting order led to a rise in concern for the team.

In such a situation, to attract the media it was former Pakistan batsman, Salman Butt who showed his concern and placed some of his advice for the Indian team based on the past performances. He said, “Rohit will bat at 3 and Virat at 4.” but according to an Indian point of view this series will not harm any of the major decisions related to the ODI World Cup, moreover it will help the team for better team building for the future. According to him Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill should open the match, leading to Rohit Sharma and then Virat.

Advertisement

However, you never know what the team is building in the backend as the Indian team has always brought a surprise element in the team during such major events.