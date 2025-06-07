Ponting endorses Shubman Gill as India’s new Test Captain

Australian great Ricky Ponting has endorsed Shubman Gill as the right choice to lead India into a new era of Test cricket, following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

With both modern-day legends stepping away from the longest format last month, India has handed the reins to the 25-year-old Gill ahead of their five-Test tour of England, which also marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle. This will also be the first time in over a decade that the Indian team will be without either Kohli or Rohit, signalling a clear transition phase.

While the move has sparked debate—with several cricket pundits backing the elevation of Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to victory in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia late last year—Ponting believes Gill is ready for the responsibility and well-placed to shape the team’s next chapter.

“I actually think it’s the right move,” Ponting said on The ICC Review, responding to the debate around Gill’s appointment. “I know there are a lot of people and pundits out there questioning why it wasn’t Bumrah and why they went with Shubman, but I think it’s pretty simple.”

“Bumrah’s injuries have held him back a bit over the last couple of years, and you don’t want that in a captain. You can’t have a captain missing games here and there. So I think it’s the right decision. Now that they’ve made it, they’ve got to stick with it and give him a real chance over a long period.”

Ponting, who has worked with Gill during IPL stints, praised the young batter’s temperament and leadership skills—particularly after guiding the Gujarat Titans through a turbulent IPL 2025 campaign.

“Even just looking back at how he handled the current GT team through this IPL, I think leadership suits him well,” Ponting said.

“And the important thing for me in leadership—especially for a batter—is that you must be scoring runs. Shubman is doing that in the IPL, and I think the timing is right. I think he’ll be a good captain who scores plenty of Test runs going forward.”

While Ponting has no doubts about Gill’s leadership potential, he believes the right-hander’s ideal batting position is still up for discussion. Having alternated between opening and No. 3 across his 32 Test appearances, the former World Cup-winning Aussie skipper suggested Gill could thrive by moving further down the order, where he might find greater stability and less pressure as captain.

“I think (Sai) Sudharsan and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal will open the batting in England, as Sudharsan just looks like a class player to me and, technically, I think he could do well at Test level,” Ponting said.

“They’ll have two pretty young openers, so they might look for someone with a bit more experience at No. 3. Whether that’s KL (Rahul) or Karun (Nair), Shubman might end up batting at No. 4—which could make things a bit easier for him as a young captain.”

“Their top five will probably be Sudharsan, Jaiswal, KL, Gill, and Karun Nair for the start of the England series.”

India well-equipped for transition

Replacing legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is no small task, but Ponting is confident that India has the depth and talent to navigate the transition successfully.

“It’s always hard to replace players who have been around for so long and have played so much Test cricket. But if any country can do it quickly and effectively, it’s India because of the wealth of young talent they have,” he said.

“I’ve seen it firsthand for 10 years around the IPL. We’ve seen the emergence of players like Jaiswal who have stepped into international cricket and done well straightaway. The skill is replaceable, and I think India can manage that. The experience is the bigger loss.”

“Even with a young captain like Shubman Gill, they’ll still have experience in the form of KL Rahul, Bumrah, and others. I think India is better equipped than most teams to cope with a rebuilding phase.”

Ponting backs Arshdeep’s Test inclusion

Commenting on the surprise selection of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for the England tour—a decision that raised eyebrows—Ponting, who coached the 26-year-old at Punjab Kings, believes Arshdeep’s unique skillset and experience in English conditions make him a valuable asset.

“I’d actually have him in the Test team for the start of the England series,” Ponting said.

“He’s very skillful, has played County cricket, and knows the conditions there. I think the Dukes ball will suit him in the UK. Having a left-armer offers a point of difference, and if India doesn’t use him, it’ll be a surprise to me.”

“As we know, in England, the ball continues to swing even 30 to 50 overs in. So having someone with that swing-bowling ability, especially a left-armer, is something the Indian team should certainly utilize.”

India’s five-Test tour of England begins on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.