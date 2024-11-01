Ponting decodes IPL retentions; expresses surprise over move to leave Pant & Rahul

Ricky Ponting, who recently took over as the head coach of the Punjab Kings franchise, has revealed the strategies his side used during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) retention period and how he plans to make his mark at the upcoming auction.

Each franchise announced their respective retention lists on Thursday, with Ponting and Punjab deciding to hold on to just two uncapped players in Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh and enter the auction well equipped with funds and ready to build a new squad.

It’s a bold strategy from the Australian legend, with international stars like South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada, England all-rounder Sam Curran and India pacer Arshdeep Singh among the players that Punjab decided not to retain ahead of next year’s edition of the IPL.

Revealing his strategy, Ponting said he was looking forward to building a squad from scratch with Punjab.

“I’m most excited about a new, fresh start. It starts to come together today, with the retention list. It’s well documented as to what I’ve done with Punjab (Kings),” Ponting said.

“We’re only going in with two uncapped players and we’re going into the auction with the biggest purse by a long way. So, we’ve got the ability to put a whole squad of players together.”

Ponting went on to discuss how he wanted Punjab Kings, who have failed to make the IPL playoffs since 2014, to play a completely new brand of cricket.

“A couple of new coaching staff came in as well (for Punjab Kings). The main and most important thing for me is making this whole franchise different. Making it different from outside, making the results on-field look different,” Ponting noted in the The ICC Review.

“I want us to be the most dynamic and most entertaining franchise and group of players in the IPL.”

A number of India regulars such as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were let go by their respective franchises and Ponting expressed surprise at the development.

“There are a lot of exciting players. So many. I’m a bit surprised with some of the non-Indian retentions if you like, with both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant being available in the auctions,” Ponting said.

“It was a bit surprising, even KL Rahul to a certain degree. It seems like individuals or franchises are busy looking to move in different directions to some of their players.”

The development, however, means that teams will have to strategize better with respect to their team composition.

“This is where it gets exciting. You’ve got to understand who your number one target is and how much money you are willing to pay for them. That’s such a big part of it (IPL), of getting the auction right strategy-wise. And then handing it over to us, as a group of coaches,” he said.

Among those retained is former India skipper MS Dhoni, who at 43 years of age continues to remain with Chennai. When asked if Dhoni’s role would evolve for Chennai Super Kings, Ponting stated that he didn’t expect a different approach from the franchise.

“Two seasons back, he had his worst season, but then last year he bounced back to really have some impact on the game. MS Dhoni evolved. I think it might be the same, though they might not look at getting him through the season, maybe resting him for a game or two,” Ponting suggested.

Ponting added that a player like Dhoni would naturally take up a leadership position in any side, irrespective of his role as a player.

“We shouldn’t forget that he’s been injured over the last couple of seasons, but any team he is going to be in he’ll be a mentor and leader of that group – whether he’s playing or on the sidelines. That’s just who he is,” Ponting added.

“That’s why he’s so important to Chennai, for the leadership he brings, on and off the field.”