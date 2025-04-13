IPL 2025: Unchanged RCB opt to bowl first against RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of the IPL 2025 season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar confirmed no change in their playing 11 as the side is donning green jerseys to raise awareness to plant more trees.

“We will bowl first. Surface looks pretty hard and good. We will know how the pitch behaves. This (green jersey) is to raise awareness to plant more trees. Same team for us,” he said at the toss.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have made one change as Wanindu Hasaranga comes in for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said, “Actually we also wanted to bowl first. Normally it gets better to bat is the local information here. We know the conditions and if we respect the opposition and play to potential I think we will be fine. Ups and downs keep happening, can’t allow doubts to enter into the dressing room. Hasaranga will be replacing our Farooqi.”

Playing XIs-

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Kumar Kartikeya, Fazalhaq Farooqi Kunal Rathore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal.

Impact Substitutes: Devdutt Padikkal Rasikh Salam Manoj Bhandage Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.