Pole position for Rajiv Sethu, Vignesh Goud

Chennai Rajiv Sethu and Hyderabad’s Vignesh Goud, qualified for pole position in their respective categories as the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship commenced at the Madras International Circuit, here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate), winner of all four races so far this season, showed impressive pace in the latter half of the 15-minute qualifying session for pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category, clocking a best lap of 01 minute, 50.457secs, to finish ahead of Petronas TVS Racing team’s threesome of Jagan Kumar (01:50.787), Deepak Ravikumar (01:50.845) and Pune youngster Sarthak Chavan (01:50.849).

Later, 19-year old Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) from Hyderabad, who is unbeaten in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category after four races over two rounds, put in a best lap of 02:08.750 for pole position, ahead of Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing, 02:09.170) and Chennai rider Sangeeth S (ACCSYS India Rookie Racing, 02:09.753).

Advertisement

Earlier, in the free practice session for Pro-Stock 165cc Open category, Petronas TVS Racing’s KY Ahamed (01:55.455) and multiple National champion Jagan Kumar (01:55.471) set the early marker, ahead of championship leader Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, 01:56.344) and defending champion Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha, 01:56.480).

In the Girls’ category (Stock 165cc), Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) was the quickest with a hot lap of 02:10.645, while Lani Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) from Puducherry was second fastest in 02:10.925, ahead of Nadine Faith Balaji (Alpha Racing) whose best was 02:13.791.

Chennai’s Nadine Faith Balaji outpaced the Girls (Apache RTR 200) field for pole position, clocking a top lap of 02:14.670, ahead Bengaluru’s 13-year-old Nithila Das (02:15.534) and Sarah Khan (02:15.751) from Mumbai.