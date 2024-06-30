PM speaks to Indian team after T20 World Cup triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian Cricket team and congratulated them on winning the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in Barbados.

”Spoke to the Indian team and congratulated them on their exemplary success at the T20 World Cup. They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player’s commitment is very motivating,” he wrote on X later.

Speaking to Captain Rohit Sharma, Mr Modi said, ”You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting, and captaincy have given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today.”

He also spoke to Virat Kohli and told him: ”Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players.”

The PM also congratulated the Indian team’s coach Rahul Dravid on the phone, saying his incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket.

Rahul’s unwavering dedication, strategic insights, and nurturing of the right talent have transformed the team. ”India is grateful to him for his contributions and inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him,” the PM said.

He appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Surya Kumar Yadav for his catch to send South African batsman David Miller back to the pavilion.