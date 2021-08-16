PM Modi meets Tokyo Olympics contingent over breakfast

Follow Us:
India recorded its best-ever medal haul in Tokyo, bagging a total of seven medals — one gold, two silver, and four bronze. India’s Tokyo heroes will now return to their respective homes.

IANS | New Delhi | August 16, 2021 1:38 pm

Photo: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Tokyo Olympics contingent over breakfast at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Monday.

Photos were shared on social media after breakfast and the athletes were seen enjoying the moment. On Sunday, the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day speech, had applauded the Indian Olympic athletes, saying the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation, and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

