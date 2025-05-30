PM Modi meets IPL prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at Patna airport during his two-day visit to Bihar. The interaction came just days after the 14-year-old made headlines for his record-breaking performances in IPL 2025.

PM Modi, who is in Bihar to inaugurate key infrastructure and welfare projects worth nearly ₹48,500 crore, shared the moment on his official X handle.

“At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi shared on social media.

The Prime Minister had praised the Patna-born youngster during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games earlier this month, and spoke highly of his discipline, talent and impact at such a young age.

“We have all seen the incredible performance of Bihar’s son, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in the IPL. He has set a massive record at such a young age. It proves that the more one plays, the more one shines,” PM Modi had said in his opening remarks at the Games.

Bought for Rs 1.1 crore, Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever IPL centurion at just 14, smashing a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. It was the fastest IPL century by an Indian, eclipsing Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball record. In IPL 2025, he notched up 252 runs from seven matches, including a fifty, and could be in line for the Emerging Player of the tournament award, despite his team failing to make the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The youngster has made rapid progress to rise through the ranks in the past 24 months. He was drafted into the Bihar team, where he impressed on debut at 12 years and 284 days, scoring a fluent 71 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. On the international stage, he blazed to a 58-ball century against Australia in a youth Test match, the fastest by an Indian in U19 cricket. He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.

Suryavanshi’s prolific show with the bat in IPL 2025 has earned him a call in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of England, scheduled from June 24 to July 23. The tour comprises a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19.