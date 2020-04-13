Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian athletes who have downloaded the Aarogya Setu mobile application and urged their fans to do the same to help India in the fight to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taking to his official twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “The link between sports and fitness is well known. I’m happy to see sportspersons taking the initiative to ensure more people download Aarogya Setu.”

The brainchild of the Government of India, the Aarogya Setu application was designed to trace anyone infected by the deadly coronavirus through bluetooth and location tracking technology. The application lets a user know if she/he has come in contact with a person tested positive for COVID-19.

In case someone is found to have come in close proximity with a COVID-19 patient, the Aarogya Setu sends an alert asking him/her to quarantine. The application also notifies the users with all the required measures that one is needed to follow during these times.

PM Modi, like all other government officials, has been advocating the countrymen to install the application in their mobile devices to help the authorities in tracing infected people with ease before they can further spread the disease which has already infected over 9000 people and killed more than 300 in India.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister of India Kiren Rijiju nominated athletes like Rani Rampal, Sunil Chhetri, PV Sindhu and Manika Batra to install the application and asked them to nominate more people to make them aware about the usefulness of it.

The application has earned praises from an international organisation like the World Bank as it lauded the Indian government’s efficiency to use modern technology in their battle against the global pandemic. Days after the launch of Aarogya Setu, tech giants Apple and Google have also informed about building similar softwares.