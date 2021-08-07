PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia for winning Gold and Bronze respectively at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia for winning Gold and Bronze medals respectively at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Neeraj Chopra won the Gold Medal in Javelin Throw while Bajrang Punia won the Bronze Medal in Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.”