Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia for winning Gold and Bronze respectively at Tokyo Olympics 2020

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia for winning Gold and Bronze respectively at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra won the Gold Medal in Javelin Throw while Bajrang Punia won the Bronze Medal in Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 7, 2021 9:15 pm

Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia for winning Gold and Bronze medals respectively at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Neeraj Chopra won the Gold Medal in Javelin Throw while Bajrang Punia won the Bronze Medal in Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.”

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Film celebs hail golden boy Neeraj Chopra
Greetings and Gift pour in for Neeraj Chopra
PM calls for support for local handloom products on National Handloom Day