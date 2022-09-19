PM Modi congratulates Bajrang Punia for clinching bronze at World Wrestling Championships 2022

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia for clinching a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships 2022 held in Belgrade, Serbia.

ln, the men’s 65 kg category at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022, Ace Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia captured a bronze medal, by defeating Puerto Rico’s Sebastian C Rivera in the bronze medal bout.

Taking to a microblogging site, PM Modi added, “Our wrestlers make us proud. Congrats to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on their Bronze medal win at the World Wrestling Championships, Belgrade. This is special for both as Vinesh becomes the 1st Indian woman to win 2 medals on this platform and Bajrang wins his 4th medal.”

He defeated Rivera in the bout by 11-9. The wrestler, who recently won a gold medal in Commonwealth Games, scripted a remarkable comeback to win the match. He won on basis of VPO1-Points and the opponent’s scores.

The 28-year-old Bajrang Punia won his fourth championship medal in this year’s World Wrestling championship edition, previously he won a silver in 2018, a bronze in 2013 and 2019. He is the only wrestler from India to have four medals in the World Wrestling Championships.

This is India’s second medal at the ongoing edition of the World Wrestling Championships.

Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Vinesh Phogat captured a bronze medal in the women’s 53 kg category at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade on Wednesday, defeating reigning European champion Emma Malmgren from Sweden.

The championships commenced on September 10 and will end on September 18.