PM Narendra Modi reviewed India’s Olympics preparations on the occasion of 50 Days to Tokyo Olympics. A presentation was made by officials on various aspects of operational readiness for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. During the course of the review, the PM was apprised about the various steps taken towards ensuring uninterrupted training for athletes amidst the pandemic, participation in international competitions to win Olympic quota, vaccination of athletes, and customised support being provided to them.

Prime Minister directed that every qualified/probable athlete, support staff and officials travelling to the Tokyo Olympics must be vaccinated as soon as possible.

PM said that he would be connecting with our Olympics contingent through a video conference in July, to encourage them and wish them on behalf of all Indians. PM said that sports is at the heart of our national character and our youth are creating a strong and vibrant culture of sports. He said that the wishes of 135 crore Indians will be with our youngsters who are participating in the Olympics. PM added that for every young sportsperson shining on the global stage, a thousand more will be inspired to take up sports.

Officials said that special attention will also be given towards motivating athletes and boosting their morale of athletes while they participate in the Olympics. Therefore, regular video conferences will be organised with their parents and family members back in India, through the course of the competition.

PM was briefed that a total of 100 athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics details of which will emerge by end of June 2021. While a total of 19 Indian athletes had participated at the last Paralympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. 26 para-athletes have qualified&16 more athletes are likely to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.