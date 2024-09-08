PM Modi applauds Praveen Kumar, Hokato Sema for Paralympics medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Praveen Kumar and Hokato Hotozhe Sema for winning medals at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris, lauding determination their determination in excelling in their respective events.

While Kumar won the gold in Men’s high jump T64 category with an Asian Record effort of 2.08 metres, Sema secured the bronze in the men’s shot put F57 event with an impressive throw of 14.65 metres, his personal best.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Congratulations to Praveen Kumar for scaling new heights and winning a Gold in the Men’s High Jump T64 at the #Paralympics2024!

“His determination and tenacity have brought glory to our nation. India is proud of him!”

Congratulating Sema for his feat, the Prime Minister said in X post: “A proud moment for our nation as Hokato Hotozhe Sema brings home the Bronze medal in Men’s Shotput F57!

“His incredible strength and determination are exceptional. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded the Paralympian’s milestone achievement.

“Hokato Sema has hit a major milestone by winning the Bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put F57 event at the Paralympics 2024.

“Your unwavering drive and spectacular performance have made the nation proud,” the Home Minister posted on X.

In Sema’s event, Iranian athlete Yashin Khosravi claimed the gold with a throw of 15.96 metres, while Brazil’s Thiago Paulino dos Santos won the silver with a throw of 15.06 metres.

Kumar, who won silver in his Paralympics debut in Tokyo three years ago, not only bagged his second consecutive medal, but also set the Asian Record in the process.

USA’s Derek Loccident claimed silver while Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov clinched bronze with efforts of 2.06m (Paralympics record) and 2.03m (personal best), respectively.

Indian para-athletes have been put up their best ever show in the ongoing Paris Paralympics by winning 27 medals so far, including six gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze medals.