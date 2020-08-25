Newly-appointed Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said that it’s a pleasure to have a played like Lionel Messi in the team and believes the Argentine’s qualities will help the team to develop.

Koeman also heaped praises on Messi’s free-kick taking ability. However, the former Barcelona player refused to get into comparison despite being one of the most skillful footballer with the dead ball during his playing days

“It is a pleasure to have a player like Messi in the team. His qualities will help the team to develop,” the club’s official website quoted Koeman as saying.

“We can’t be compared for our free kick taking because he has scored so many more than me. I was only at Barca for six seasons [laughs]. But it is important to have someone who is good at free kicks and corners in your team,” he added.

Stressing more on the need to have a organised team, which Barcelona surely lacked in the last season, Koeman said, “I’m a coach who likes his teams to be a disciplined and well-organised team. I like to dominate games. The Dutch like attacking football. I like to be direct and have good communication with my players. We hold short meeting but that makes the message clear.”

“I think a good coach needs to enjoy football. We started playing football because we love this sport. And if you are doing everything with a smile on your face, so much better,” he added.

Barcelona had officially declared the appointment of Koeman as their new manager last week. Replacing, Quique Setien, the 57-year-old Dutch man signed a two-year deal with the Catalan giants.

Koeman, who has been a Barcelona footballer during his playing days, returns to Camp Nou with coaching experiences in the Premier League, LaLiga, the Dutch league, the Portuguese league and also on the international stage with the Netherlands.