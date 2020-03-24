With the entire world battling COVID-19 virus, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who has been on the front foot of many pro-environment initiatives, has tried to find some kind of positivity amid the global health crisis. The Hitman talked about pictures of dolphins swimming near the Mumbai shores which have gone viral on the internet.

The vice-captain of India’s limited-overs setup, Sharma, highlighted that with no traffic on the roads owing to the lockdown imposed in almost the entire country, it is the environment including its flora and fauna which are in a much better state.

“Pleasing to see pictures of dolphins swimming near the shores of Mumbai, it shows us that if we tweak our ways we can make a huge difference in finding a balance with nature,” Rohit posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 virus has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill. All major tournaments have either been called off or have been shifted to a later date.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is the most significant and the latest entry to the list of sporting events affected by the dreaded virus which has infected over 3,90,000 people worldwide and claimed over 17,000 lives.