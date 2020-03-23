In the wake of the novel coronavirus, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has urged people to stay at home.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner on Sunday posted a message on Instagram to make people understand the gravity of the situation.

“I pray for the health and healing of you. May God heal any sickness you have physical, mental or spiritual. May he give you health, energy and joy today. Very challenging times for everyone. I am sending support and prayers. Please stay at home in quarantine and help frontline medical people to help all the people infected and in need. Let’s not burden them in these critical times more than they already are,” said Djokovic in his message.

“We can’t be healthy if our world isn’t healthy. This is the time for all of us to get together and unite,” he added.

The virus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed more than 14,000 lives and has infected over 339,000.