Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has now opined that playing cricket behind closed doors would be without excitement and a difficult concept to market to people.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Now when sports is beginning to resume in some parts of the world, it is being played in front of empty stadiums. The same is expected to remain the norm to contain the spread of virus.

“Playing cricket in the empty stadiums may be viable and durable for cricket boards. But I do not think we can market this. Playing cricket in an empty stadium is like marriage without a bride. We need crowds to play games. I hope the corona situation will be normalized within a year,” Akhtar told Helo Live session.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also echoed similar sentiments and said that the magic of playing in a packed stadium would be difficult to recreate if cricket resumes behind closed doors.