Some teams will be fine with it, while some others may suffer when football resumes behind closed doors in Europe, feels former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov who has stated player performance may also be hampered due to this.

South Korea’s K-League resumed on Friday, two months after the football season was halted abruptly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first match after the enforced break was played between Jeonbuk Motors and Suwon Bluewings.

The German Bundesliga season will restart on May 16 after a suspension of more than two months.

“Playing behind closed doors isn’t going to be the same and everybody knows that,” Berbatov told Betfair in their exclusive column.

“It will be quiet and you will be able to hear all the players talking on the pitch and communicating with their coaches. The atmosphere won’t be there and it’s going to be different for every team. Some are going to take it okay and others may suffer from it,” said the 39-year-old Bulgarian, his country’s all-time leading scorer with 48 goals.

Berbatov, who has played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in the English Premier League besides turning up for United, added that sometimes it can affect a player’s mind when they turn up for a big game but since there are no spectators, it feels like a practice match.

“Sometimes it can affect you performance when you go out there and there are no fans, you know it’s a serious game but in a way you body and mind can tell you it’s like a practice game, which can lead to bad games and performances, which isn’t a good thing.

“But for the sake of everybody it needs to be this way at the moment, the safety of everybody is the most important thing,” he said.

Berbatov, Bulgaria’s Footballer of the Year on seven occasions, also welcomed Bundesliga’s return.

“Next week football is back with the return of the Bundesliga, which is good news. I am looking forward to seeing how they are going to implement everything. Hopefully everything will be good and most importantly everyone will be safe.

“The Germans are, as always, leading the way and showing how things can be done. I’m excited and I hope everything goes smoothly as they have planned, that many other leagues can follow,” said Berbatov who has played for German club Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco in France