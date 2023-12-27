PKL 10: Pankaj Mohite stars in Puneri Paltan’s 18-point win over Patna Pirates

Pankaj Mohite was the star of the show with a Super 10 as Puneri Paltan put up a dominating display to earn a massive 46-28 win over three-time winners Patna Pirates in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Abinesh Nadarajan finished with a High 5 in the match.

Puneri Paltan, playing for the first time since winning three consecutive games in their home leg last week, were the better side from the very start. Their raiding and defensive units worked in unison as the Paltan stormed to a 6-1 lead within four minutes.

The Pirates showed promise when Sachin scalped a Super Tackle and Manjeet came up with a multi-point raid, but their hopes of a comeback went up in smoke after a mind-blowing raid from Pankaj.

He got past not one or two, but five defenders to inflict a Super Raid and the All-Out followed soon after as Puneri Paltan climbed to a 14-8 lead in the 10th minute. The Paltan raiders kept the scoreboard ticking as the men in orange ended the first half with a comfortable lead at 22-15.

The second half was one-way traffic as Puneri Paltan continued to call the shots. Their Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadlou put on a show as he donned the role of a raider and picked up 4 points in two raids, which included a Super Raid. He then single-handedly completed the All-Out as he trapped Sudhakar M. in a double ankle hold and the Paltan lead swelled to 16 points at 38-22.

Every member of the Puneri Paltan starting seven got on the scoresheet as Mohit Goyat got nine points, while Shadlou and captain Aslam Inamdar had six each as they cruised to a comprehensive win over the three-time champions.

The win sees Puneri Paltan solidify their position at the top of the PKL points table and they are the only team to have won six games so far.