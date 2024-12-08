Pink-ball Test can be difficult but that cannot be an excuse: Rohit Sharma

Bruised and battered after the 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of

Australia in the Pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, India skipper

Rohit Sharma said that the concept of playing a day-night Test is

always challenging but that cannot be an excuse for their flop show

with the bat across both innings.

Rohit acknowledged that his team underperformed, failing to replicate

their success from the opening Test in Perth. He praised Australia for

capitalizing on their chances and emphasised the importance of

bouncing back in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting

December 14.

“A disappointing week for us, we didn’t play well, and Australia

played better cricket than us and won the Test match. We failed to

grab our opportunities,” Rohit remarked.

“We didn’t bat well enough, probably 30-40 runs short with the bat in

the first innings. There were opportunities when Australia were

batting and we failed to take those chances. When you miss those

chances, it’s never easy.”

“You know when you come to Australia, you have to play a pink-ball

Test. You have to be mentally ready to bat under different conditions.

It can be difficult but that cannot be an excuse. The conditions are

for both teams, they batted well and got the runs. We didn’t bat well

enough to get enough runs,” added Rohit.

Shedding light on the next Test in Brisbane, Rohit offered a tone of

positivity and referred to the team’s past success at the venue. India

have dropped to third in the WTC standings and the Gabba will be the

perfect place to turn the tide back in India’s favour, considering

their success at the venue last time out.

“We are looking forward to it (Gabba Test). Some really good memories

there. We want to start well and play well. There’s not much time in

between as well. You know we just want to go out there and think about

what we did right, you know in Perth and also what we did last time

when we were here,” he said.

The last time India played a Test at the Gabba, Rishabh Pant’s

warrior-esque unbeaten 89 to chase down 328 handed Australia their

first loss at the ground since 1988, and also a 2-1 series win for the

visitors.

Rohit also highlighted Jasprit Bumrah’s efforts, praising his spell

but acknowledged the need for other bowlers to step up.

“Bumrah will not get wickets at times, and the other guys need to step

in. That’s how we talk in the batting group as well, ‘x, y, z’ would

not be scoring runs all the time. Everyone in the team understands

that.”

“It’s just not about one individual or two; if you want to win a Test

or a series, everyone has to share the responsibility, put their hand

up, and get the job done. That’s something I have always seen in this

team,” he said, referring to Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy and others who

are still finding their footing at the Test level.

While Bumrah and Siraj scalped four each in the first innings, Rana

and Reddy, playing in just their second Test, combined for 22 overs

and grabbed only one wicket.

Rohit further stressed his role in instilling confidence in these

youngsters who are new to the international stage.

“They need confidence, and it’s my job to provide it. When they play a

match, they must feel assured.”

Bumrah took charge of the ball for 23 overs in the first innings in

Adelaide and returned figures of 4-61. Rohit, who took over captaincy

from the pacer following the win in Perth in the first Test, addressed

workload management for Bumrah, emphasizing the need for strategic

planning to keep him fresh for the entire five-match Test series.

“I keep talking to him (Bumrah) during his spells, asking how his body

is holding up. It’s a five-Test series, and we want Bumrah to be fresh

and play all five matches. It’s important to analyse these things;

workload management is crucial.”

“Planning always happens. You can’t expect Bumrah to bowl from both

ends, from morning to evening. It’s important to manage the bowlers.

We talk to them and then make decisions,” he added.