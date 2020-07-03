Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praises on Kevin De Bruyne after the midfielder played a pivotal role in City’s emphatic 4-0 win over new Premier League champions Liverpool on Thursday. Kevin De Bruyne scored one and provided another one for Phil Foden at the empty Etihad Stadium.

“He has something unique. He can run, the vision he has…. the personality right now, making four penalties in a row when we struggled this season.

“Right now he’s the best,” says Guardiola as quoted on the official website of Manchester City.

City played the spoilsport in Liverpool’s Premier League-winning party as the Reds lost the very first match after their historic title win. Other than De Bruyne and Foden, Sterling also scored for City, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got his name registered on the scoresheet for the wrong team.

City began the evening by offering a guard of honour to the Premier League champions for their meticulous football in the league this season. The Reds have won 28 matches, drawn two and lost two this season.

Early signs gave the belief that Liverpool would have it easy against the hosts. Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wasted chances in the initial minutes. However, as it turned out, Liverpool did not take long to make a mockery of themselves and City trounced on every opportunity.

More than a victory, the result was also a clear display of City’s intention to regain the title next season as they went 3-0 up in the opening half itself to hand Liverpool their third Premier League defeat in 71 games.

“I’m so delighted. Congratulations to my team for beating the champions.

“Liverpool have incredible focus, I saw the guard of honour, how focused they were to play, how they shouted and helped each other to try to beat us.

“That’s why they beat us this season. To beat them four zero, the chances we create, the way we defend… it’s three more points to help us in the Premier League.

“It’s good for us for the game against Arsenal in the semis and especially against Madrid in the second leg,” Guariola said.