PCF CUP Corporate Cricket Season 7 Tournament launched

The PCF CUP Corporate Cricket Tournament Season 7 was launched here on Friday with the unveiling of the jersey for this season along with a big and beautiful trophy symbolising the prestige and competitive spirit of the PCF CUP.

Sportzon, in collaboration with the Ponty Chadha Foundation, is organising the tournament which will feature the participation of 16 esteemed corporate teams vying for the coveted trophy.

On the occasion, Manoj Attri, founder of Sportzon and the PCF Cup said, “We are thrilled to kick off the PCF CUP Season 7, bringing together the biggest corporate of Delhi and NCR to celebrate sportsmanship and camaraderie.”

“This tournament is not just about competition; it’s about fostering relationships and building a community through cricket,” he added.

The PCF CUP aims to provide a platform for corporate teams to engage in friendly competition while promoting health, wellness, and teamwork. With the participation of the 16 teams, the tournament promises to deliver thrilling matches and unforgettable moments.

The guests, who participated in the event, were all team captains, Vice-Captain from all 16 corporate teams along with Manoj Attri from Sportzon, Udyan Singh from Banka Silk, Abhishek Singh from Entrepreneur Association of India, Akash Bhardawaj media Advisor, Saurabh Gupta from Lakshmi Publications and Lucky Yadav from Globali have attended.