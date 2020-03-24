Acting on a request from the Sindh Government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to convert the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre into a temporary living area for paramedic workers at a makeshift hospital to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said on Pakistan Cricket Board’s official website: “All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19.

“As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19 more effectively and efficiently.”

According to The Dawn, Pakistan has so far reported more than 900 coronavirus cases with seven deaths.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed anger at the way people in the country are dealing with coronavirus, saying Pakistani citizens are busy enjoying picnic and travelling in such a dangerous scenario and they are not understanding the gravity of the situation.

He further called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose a lockdown in the country, while urging citizens to adhere to the guidelines and rules imposed by the authorities in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.