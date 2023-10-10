Pawan Sehrawat becomes Highest paid player in Pro Kabaddi League

Pawan Sehrawat ,who led India to regain Gold in the Asian Games emerged as the most expensive buy after he was bought by Telugu Titans for Rs 2.6 crore, while while, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh of Iran broke the record for being the expensive foreigner with Puneri Paltan. putting a price tag of Rs 2.5 crore on him on Day one of the PKL Auction of the Mashal Sports-organized Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Player Auction.

Maninder Singh returned to Bengal Warriors after the franchise utilized the FBM card to match Telugu Titans’ bid of INR 2.12 crore.

The Player Auction also witnessed a jump in the 1 crore club from four players in the last Player Auction to five players. Pawan Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Siddharth Desai were part of the 1 crore club in today’s Player Auction.

A total of 23 players were sold to the 12 franchise teams with as many as 6 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali crossed the 1 crore mark once again after he was acquired by Gujarat Giants for INR 1.6 crore. He also retained his record for the most expensive defender in PKL history. Meanwhile, Atrachali’s compatriot Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh was bought by the Giants for INR 22 lakh.

Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League Anupam Goswami, said, “It was an exceptional day at the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction as we witnessed five players cross the 1 crore mark. It was extremely thrilling to see Pawan reclaim his record for being the highest-ever buy after Shadloui had broken his previously held record earlier in the day.