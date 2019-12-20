Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy and the second most in overall auction history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by moving to the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping sum of INR 15.5 crore in auctions held on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was always supposed to be in high demands but the bidding war that the franchises engaged in for him went beyond expectations.

KKR was the last entrant in the battle fought between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) and roped their former employee in the slog overs with the record bid.

The right-arm pacer, who had a base price of INR 2 crore at the auction, is currently the top-ranked bowler in Tests. He became the first bowler to claim 50 Test wickets in the year 2019.

However, Cummins has also impressed in white-ball cricket this year by claiming seven wickets from five T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the start of the home season.

Of the 338 players who went under the hammers on Thursday, only 61 players found owners in the IPL 2020 auction held in Kolkata. While big names like Colin de Grandhomme, Shai Hope and Colin Munro remained unsold, players like Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris went home with plenty.

Maxwell fetched INR 10.75 crore in a move to Kings XI Punjab, while Morris was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a INR 10 crore.