To help the countrymen fight the coronavirus crisis, star India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday donated Rs 3 lakh towards Telangana CM Relief Fund.

“I contributed Rs 3 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund . I salute the health care workers and emergency service providers . I hope my contribution helps them . @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS #LetsFightCoronaTogether,” tweeted Kashyap.

Prior to Kashyap, shuttler PV Sindhu had also donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the novel Coronavirus.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the “Chief Ministers Relief Fund”

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday suspended a host of its flagship international, junior and para tournaments scheduled from May to July in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comprises many Grade 2 and 3 events, including HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments.

According to a BWF release, the decision was taken in “close consultation and consensus” with the Host Member Associations (HMA) and Continental Confederations (CC).

Last week, the BWF froze the world rankings and world junior rankings until further notice, with the lists backdated to March 17, 2020.

The virus has so far killed at least 111 and has infected over 4200 in the country.

(With agency inputs)