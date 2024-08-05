Paris Olympics: Jamaica sprinter Shericka Jackson out of women’s 200 metres

There was a surprise on the athletics track in Saint Denis on Sunday morning, with Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson failing to appear for her heat in the 200 metres.

The absence of the two-time World champion at the distance is another blow to the Jamaican team after veteran sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce withdrew from the semi-finals of the 100 meters on Saturday night, reports Xinhua.

Jackson won bronze in the 100 meters and 4×400 meters in Tokyo in 2020 and gold in 4×100 meters, but dropped the 100 meters from her schedule in Paris in order to focus on the 200 meters.

Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia won gold in Saturday’s 100 meters final to claim the first ever Olympic medal for her small nation.