Paris Masters: Alcaraz advances to third round with win over Jarry

Carlos Alcaraz kickstarted his campaign at the Paris Masters with a convincing 7-5, 6-1 win over Nicolas Jarry and moved into the third round.

Alcaraz, who fell to the Chilean in the Buenos Aires semi-final in February, showcased his class on return to convert 80 per cent (4/5) of break points, according to ATP Stats.

As the Spaniard continues his quest to win five or more ATP Tour titles for a third consecutive season, he will face home hope Ugo Humbert or qualifier Marcos Giron for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz wasted little time in taking the lead, rattling off five consecutive points from 0/40 to break Jarry’s serve in the second game. The 21-year-old was pulled back when serving out the set at 5-4, but dialed back in to seal the opener, ATP Tour reports.

Jarry applied pressure on return throughout the second set, during which he carved out four break opportunities, according to Infosys ATP Stats. However, Alcaraz showed resilience to stand firm and surge to a one-hour, 30-minute victory.

“I think I played really good tennis in the first set but at the end it was complicated. I’m just really happy to get through the opening set, it was really important for me to come into the second with more confidence. I need time to get used to the speed of the court. It’s been two years since I have won a match here in Paris-Bercy, so everytime that I keep going is a gift for me,” said Alcaraz.