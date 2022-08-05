Para-powerlifter Sudhir sets Games record on way to gold in men’s heavyweight

Sudhir Singh, an Indian para-powerlifter, produced a brilliant performance to win gold in the men’s heavyweight division at the Commonwealth Games here, claiming the country’s first medal in powerlifting in Birmingham 2022.

Sudhir, who is ranked third in the world in World Para Powerlifting’s Official World Rankings for 2022 with the best lift of 214kg, won the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record lift of 212kg.

This was India’s first para-sports medal in Birmingham 2022, as well as the country’s eighth gold medal and 22nd overall. India has eight gold medals, seven silver medals, and seven bronze medals.

Sudhir began with a 208kg lift and then increased it to 212kg for a Games Record. On Thursday evening, the 27-year-old attempted to better his season’s best of 214kg by lifting 217kg, but was unable to complete the lift. As a result, Sudhir Singh had to settle for the best lift of 212, earning him 134.5 points and the gold medal. With a total of 134.5 points, he broke the point record.

Christian Kechukwu Obichukwu of Nigeria won the silver medal with a best lift of 197kg, earning him 130.8 points despite his lower body weight than his Indian opponent in the up to 88kg weight division.

Micky Yule of Scotland won bronze with a best lift of 192kg and 130.9 points.

Only Sudhir managed to break the 200kg barrier in an event where Jordan’s Abdelkareem Mohmmad Ahmad Khattab holds the world record of 250kg.

Sudhir, on the other hand, put in the best performance of the Games and thus set the Commonwealth Games record.

“I absolutely thought I would win gold. My preparation was very good and I thank Birmingham for this. Preparation was good, the weather was good, and the crowd was great — fantastic,” Sudhir said after claiming the gold medal.

Sudhir stated that his immediate goal was a large celebration in London with plenty of shopping. But first, he wants to prepare for and compete for gold at the Asian Para Games next year, followed by the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2023.

“Next for me is a celebration: I’m going to London to enjoy some shopping and see the city.

“My next target is the Asian Games, and then the Paris Olympics (in 2024),” said the Indian para-powerlifter.

