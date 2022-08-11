Pakistani boxers go missing from Birmingham airport

Pakistans boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games, media reports said.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is searching for the pugilists with the help of local authorities. Nazeer and Suleman’s travel documents are still in possession of PBF, Samaa TV reported.

According to sources, the duo went missing from the airport before leaving for Pakistan, the report said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter.

“We will not allow these boxers to tarnish the name of the country at any cost. British Police will soon find them,” said POA Secretary General Mohammad Khalid Mahmood.

It may be noted that heavywight boxer (86-92 kg) Nazeer was knocked out in the Round of 16, while Suleman Baloch lost out in the Round of 32 in the light welterweight category (60-63.5 kg) during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games consisted of five boxers and four officials.

Earlier, Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar had gone missing in Hungary after reaching there in June this year. The 22-year-old, who is a four-time national gold medallist, was set to participate in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Akbar checked out of his hotel in Budapest, without informing his roommate, and never returned, Samaa TV reported.

(Inputs from IANS)