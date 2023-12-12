Para Games: Jaspreet Kaur wins a gold; Yogesh Kathuniya adds to Haryana’s tally

Jaspreet Kaur won the paralifting gold medal in the elite 45kg category with an inspired effort of 85kg at the Khelo India National Para Games on Tuesday. Sapna Shah from Gujarat took silver with 47kg. Sonam Patil of Maharashtra won bronze, with her best of 40kg.

Yogesh Kathuniya of Haryana bagged a gold in the discus throw for F56 category with an effort of 40.09m.Birbhadra Singh of UP finished second with a throw of 36.24m and Tamil Nadu’s Prakash V clinched a bronze with 33.91m.

In the elite 41kg category, Manpreet Kaur looked in sublime form as she managed a massive effort of 85kg in her third effort. Shukla Bidkar of Maharashtra came second for a silver finish (50kg) while NaynaRabari of Gujarat was third. Her bronze effort was 47kg.

Advertisement

In the men’s 400 metre run, T11 category, Madan from Haryana was confidence personified as he clocked 1:00.13. Coming in second was Temara Santosh of Haryana, in 1:05.15 Karnataka’s Ravi Kumar Bhankalagi was content with bronze. His timing was 1:07.99.

The action slowly peaked at the Nehru Stadium as well as the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex. M.Bhavani of Andaman and Nicobar came up with a 3.02 metre effort in women’s long jump in the T63 and 64 category. Thakor Nisha from Gujarat was happy to win silver, her effort being 2.86 metres.

The women’s shotput final was engrossing as Poonam Sharma of Haryana won gold in 6.99 metres in the F56 and 57 category. Mir Sadika of Gujarat was winner of the silver medal as she competed fiercely to showcase her talent. Her effort was 6.89 metres. Minakshi H Jadhav knew the field was a hard one. Yet, her 5.16 metres for bronze was creditable.

In the captivating javelin event in F53 and 54 category, Dipesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh sealed gold as he showed a best of 26.05 metres. It was fight between him and his statemate Pradeep Kumar, who won silver, just behind in 25.30 metres. Sumit from Haryana won bronze, way back in 16.75 metres.

Assam’s AnismitaKonwar leapt to 3.65 metres for gold medal in the T20, 37 and 38 category. Bina Mordiya from Gujarat was fired up and her 3.08 metres effort was good for silver. Pooja from Haryana came third.

Nehal Gupta of Uttar Pradesh clinched gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 category by defeating Bihar’s Umesh Vikram Kumar 19-21, 21-7, 21-17, while in the final of men’s singles SU5 category, para athletes from Haryana – Dev Rathi and Hardik Makkar, played out a nail-biting match which Rathi won 19-21, 21-19, 21-19 to clinch a gold medal.

In the men’s singles WH-1 category final, Uttar Pradesh’s Shashank Kumar defeated Ankit Pradhan of West Bengal 21-7, 21-9 to win a gold medal, while in the men’s singles WH-2 category final, Sanjeev Kumar of Punjab beat Karnataka’s Manjunath Chikkaiah 21-12, 21-7 to clinch a gold medal.

The final of men’s singles SH6 category saw Tamil Nadu’s para athletes – Sudarsan M S and Dhinagaran P competing against each other and it was Sudarsan who won a gold medal by winning the match 21-16, 21-17.

Also, Naveen Sivakumar of Tamil Nadu beat Chhattisgarh’s Abhijeet Sakhuja 22-20, 21-14 in the final of men’s singles SL4 category to win gold.Meanwhile, Haryana’s Neeraj defeated ParulDalsukhbhai Parmar of Gujarat 19-21, 21-19, 21-14 to win a gold medal in the women’s singles SL3 category. Also, Arati Patil of Maharashtra beat Haryana’s Latika 15-21, 22-20, 21-8 to win gold in the women’s singles SU5 category.

In the women’s singles SH6 category final, Nithya Sre of Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat’s Rachana Patel 21-4, 21-7 to clinch a gold medal, while in the women’s singles SL4 category, Haryana’s Jyoti beat Assam’s ChiranjitaBharali 21-9, 21-5 in the final to win gold.

Pallavi K M of Karnataka defeated Arunachal Pradesh’s RupadeviPadala 11-21, 21-17, 21-18 to win gold in women’s singles WH-1 category, while Ruchi Trivedi of Uttar Pradesh beat Ammu Mohan of Karnataka 21-19, 21-18 to clinch a gold medal in women’s singles WH-2 category.