Khelo India Para Games 2025 Kick Off with Grand Opening Ceremony

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) officially commenced on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony in the national capital.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared the games open amidst enthusiastic applause. He was accompanied by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, prominent para athletes, and senior Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials.

Advertisement

This edition of the Khelo India Para Games, held from March 20 to 27, brings together more than 1,200 para athletes representing 29 states and Union territories, setting the stage for a remarkable display of athleticism and resilience.

Advertisement

The event underscores the spirit of “Champions Beyond Limits,” celebrating not just athletic talent but also the incredible determination of India’s para-athletic community.

Highlighting today’s ceremony was an awe-inspiring “Ability Unlimited” showcase, where Divyangjan performers beautifully demonstrated their artistic flair and indomitable spirit, inspiring everyone present and reinforcing the transformative power of sports and cultural expression.

Throughout this week-long celebration, Delhi promises thrilling contests, inspiring stories, and extraordinary sporting moments. Athletes across various disciplines are set to compete, sharing a common goal of excellence and sportsmanship.